Party Would Not Become Hurdle In Way Of Any Pro-People Legislation: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Hours after People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti linked her party’s support in the Rajya Sabha polls to the backing of private member bills in the Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir has the authority to decide on such bills. However, he added that his party would not become a hurdle in the passage of any pro-people legislation.

Abdullah clarified that while he cannot interfere with the Speaker's prerogative, his government would not obstruct any legislation that benefits the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that his party colleague, Tanvir Sadiq, has already introduced a similar bill concerning the Land Grants Act, which was amended in 2019.

On the first anniversary of his government, Abdullah reiterated his call for the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, urging the Central government to fulfill its promise. He suggested the delay in restoring statehood lay with the BJP-led central government and asserted that the fight for it would continue.

He argued that restoring statehood would resolve many of the region's problems and empower the elected government, which currently operates with limited authority under Union Territory status. He admitted that some promises could not be fulfilled because law and order powers still reside with the central government. He added that such promises would be addressed once statehood is restored.

Abdullah highlighted that his government has kept its promises regarding the Darbar Move and changes to reservation policies. After the Lieutenant Governor signed the file, Abdullah announced the restoration of the Darbar Move, calling it a fulfillment of a manifesto promise. Besides, a cabinet sub-committee on reservation changes has submitted its report for approval.

Abdullah mentioned the significant step taken by the school education department to regularise 860 low-paid employees, promising that other departments are also moving forward on similar issues.