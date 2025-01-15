Delhi Election 2025: BJP has fielded former MP Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, from the New Delhi seat against Arvind Kejriwal. The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) said that the BJP will either make Parvesh Verma or Ramesh Bidhuri its CM candidate. While Ramesh Bidhuri has refuted the AAP's claim, Parvesh Verma has now dropped a BIG hint about his political ambitions.

Speaking to ANI during a podcast, Verma claimed that when the BJP did not give him tickets, Rahul Gandhi offered him MLA and MP tickets from Delhi while promising a ministerial berth. "When my father passed away in 2007, two elections followed in 2008 and 2009. During that time, the party did not give me a ticket. People accuse me of inheriting a political legacy, but when the party denied me a ticket, Rahul Gandhi offered me tickets for both elections. He offered me a ticket for an MLA position as well as an MP position. If I only wanted to become an MLA or MP, I could have accepted and joined their party, but I didn’t. Even when their government was formed in 2009, I could have joined them as part of the government, but I chose not to," said Verma, adding that his father's values and teachings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) don't allow him to leave BJP.

Verma said that his father always believed that elections are not everything and was convinced that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could serve the nation. Shedding light on his meetings with the Congress leader, Verma said, "Rahul Gandhi’s house was directly across from ours on Tughlaq Lane. At times, after dinner, we would meet him while strolling and exchange a few words. Perhaps he thought he could persuade me, so he tried. Early in the morning, at 6:00 AM, he sent someone to me with an offer to join his party while promising an MP ticket and later to make me a minister in the government.”

Parvesh Verma said that when the BJP did not give him tickets, he thought god had some better plans for him. "Later, the party gave me a ticket for a tough seat, and eventually, they called me themselves and offered me an MP ticket—not once but twice. There was one instance when they didn’t offer me a ticket, and I thought that maybe God has something better planned for me.”

Hinting towards his political ambitions, Verma said he used to pray to god seeking a seat from where he could become a leader and not just an MLA. "I believed Hanuman Ji must have thought of something good for me. I used to talk to Hanuman Ji and pray that I get a seat where I can become a leader because I didn’t just want to become an MLA," said Verma, indicating that he is looking for bigger roles, if the BJP is voted to power.

"When the party asked me whether I wanted to contest from my any rural seat or Shalimar Bagh constituency or some other seat. I told them I wanted to contest from a seat where I could secure an additional seat for the party. This time, every single seat is crucial for forming a government, and I wanted to contribute to the party. The party eventually gave me a ticket to contest from New Delhi, and I felt great about it. I believed this was the path where I could truly serve Delhi," said Verma.

Delhi will vote on February 5 for the 70 assembly seats while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.