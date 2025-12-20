Passenger Alleges Assault By Air India Express Pilot At Delhi Airport, Airline Acts

A passenger has alleged that he was physically assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport following an argument over queue-jumping at a security checkpoint. The incident reportedly took place at Terminal 1, after which the airline said the pilot had been removed from official duties pending an investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 08:53 AM IST | Source: Bureau