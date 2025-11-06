Advertisement
Passenger Beaten With Belt By Train Catering Staff Over Rs 110 Thali, Netizens Criticise Indian Railways: Video

A video from an Indian Railways train has gone viral, showing catering staff brutally assaulting a passenger who refused to pay Rs 130 for a Thali that was priced at Rs 110.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Passenger Beaten With Belt By Train Catering Staff Over Rs 110 Thali, Netizens Criticise Indian Railways: VideoNetizens are demanding strict actions by tagging the Ministry of Railways and Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Image: X/@theskindoctor13)

A shocking video from an Indian Railways train has gone viral, showing catering staff brutally assaulting a passenger who refused to pay Rs 130 for a Thali that was priced at Rs 110. However the video is old but the incident has triggered widespread anger online, raising concerns about passenger safety, overpricing, and corruption in the railway catering system.

The viral clip, which has garnered millions of views, shows the staff attacking the passenger with a belt inside the train. Social media users have strongly condemned the incident, tagging the Ministry of Railways, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Government of India on X (formerly Twitter), demanding strict action.

Social Media Comments

One user commented, “Railways should immediately terminate the catering contract with this agency.” 

Another said, “This is the speciality of Indian Railways.” 

A third wrote, “Overpricing and bad food quality are common issues in Indian Railways. Waiting for the day when they stop this practice.”

(Also Read: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Hits 180 KMPH During Trial Run - Watch Video)

Past Incidents of Assault Over Food Pricing

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. On July 21, 2025, a similar case was reported aboard train number 11463, where pantry staff assaulted a passenger who had complained about being overcharged for food and water. A video of the attack inside a sleeper coach also went viral.

Earlier, on June 26, 2025, another passenger was allegedly dragged into a pantry car and beaten up after asking for a bill for a Rs 20 bottle of water. According to reports, the staff initially denied selling the item, and when the argument escalated, another pantry staff ordered his team to forcibly take the passenger away.

Such repeated incidents have sparked outrage among netizens and travellers, with users urging Indian Railways to take strict action against catering agencies and improve passenger safety on board.

