Passenger Behaves 'Inappropriately' On Delhi-Shirdi IndiGo Flight With Staff, Airline Responds

A fresh case of “inappropriate” behaviour on an aircraft surfaced on Sunday, where a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight misbehaved with a staff member, after which he was handed over to security personnel. Following the incident, the budget carrier issued a statement asserting that the airline is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on the flight.

An 'unruly' passenger aboard IndiGo flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi was handed over to security personnel upon landing after he allegedly misbehaved with a member of the cabin crew, the statement stated.

"We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly," IndiGo stated, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The airline reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment onboard. "At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused," said the airline.

(With agency Inputs)