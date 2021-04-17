Passengers at Bihar railway station rush out to avoid COVID-19 testing

New Delhi: Bihar's Buxar railway station witnessed chaotic scenes after several people were seen dashing out in order to avoid getting random COVID-19 test.

Speaking on the incident, a local civic councillor claimed that the people were unwilling to stop for the test while some even argued with the officials, as per an NDTV report.

“There were no policemen at the station during the incident. Later, one policewoman came and said she was helpless as she was alone,” Jai Tiwari, a local civic councillor in Buxar was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting on Friday (April 16) where he hinted at increasing restrictions in the state amid the deteriorating COVID-19 crisis. It was also announced that all passengers at all railway stations will be subjected to COVID-19 testing.

Amid speculations of lockdown in various states hit hard by coronavirus, reports are claiming that migrants have started returning to their home states.

Bihar reported 6,253 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 3,07,557, as per Health Ministry data. 1,688 people died in the past 24 hours because of the deadly infection.

