Passengers stuck due to farmer protests will get their refund: Railways

The never ending tussle between farmers and the government took a new turn on Republic Day after the peaceful protests by farmers turned into a tractor rally which eventually created ruckus in the few pockets of the national capital, further leading to the discontinuation of internet services.

The railway passengers who had booked their tickets but were not able to travel because of the farmer protests will be able to apply for a full refund, as per a notification issued by the Northern Railway. This comes as a sign of relief for those who could not catch their trains due to the agitation which took a violent turn today.

The railways said in a statement that passengers can apply for a full refund of all trains departing from all stations of the Delhi area up to 9 PM today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets. The instruction (on the refund) has been issued to all the railway stations in the national capital, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Safdarjang and Sarai Rohilla etc, a senior official informed.

“Passengers who are not able to reach stations & catch trains in Delhi area stations due to Kisan agitation are requested to apply for a full refund of all trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 2100 hrs today through TDR & e-TDR for e-tickets,” CPRO, Northern Railway, said.

This development comes in the backdrop of the violent protests during the tractor rally that was held by the agitating farmers on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day to oppose the centre's new farm laws. Thousands of protesting farmers camping at the Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi took out a tractor march in several areas of the national capital.

After looking at the situation, The Ministry of Home Affairs earlier in the day temporarily suspended the internet services in some parts of the national capital after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent.

The government's order said that the suspension of services was necessary for maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.