/MEA rollout: All new Indian Passports to be chip-based; police verification cut to 2 days

Passport is a travel document used to prove the citizenship of a person overseas and not a conclusive proof of citizenship per se, according to MEA officials on Wednesday. On the occasion of Passport Seva Divas, observed every year on June 24 in commemoration of the passage of the Passports Act of 1967, officials pointed out that while a passport goes through rigorous vetting processes involving multiple agencies, its main legal purpose is international travel.
The MEA said under its ongoing passport revamp initiative through the Passport Seva programme, 14.7 million e-passports have already been issued since their introduction last year. The modern e-passports now make up about 10% of all active Indian passports, and officials have confirmed that new passports are only chip-based going forward.
E-passports include an embedded antenna and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip carrying personal and biometric data of the holder.
"E-passports offer heightened security, making it significantly harder to forge documents or tamper with data," an MEA official stated. "This provides greater reassurance to global immigration authorities, reducing fraud and ensuring faster border clearances for Indian nationals."
Processing of the chips is carried out by India Security Press in Nashik using global sourcing with the inclusion of international best practices in order to maximize data integrity. Concerning the issue of data privacy, the ministry stated that while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) acts as the technology provider, all of the citizen data will be safely kept in the server of MEA.
As part of the strategy to facilitate the overseas employment of Indians, the MEA declared the organization of a two-day Human Resource Mobility Forum, which is to take place on June 30 and July 1. This event will take place with the participation of the Ministries of Labour and Education and will be devoted primarily to the main destination countries: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Russia.
This initiative intends to establish legal pathways for migration by linking ethical foreign employers directly to Indian jobseekers and recruitment agencies.
This decision comes after the latest vulnerabilities, wherein the Indian nationals have been tricked into joining the Russian Army. It was emphasised that structured platforms are essential to educate the aspirants about the right methods of migrating safely. “It’s very important that ethical employers should be matched with aspirants because they should be well aware of the red flags,” said an official.
The MEA highlighted significant progress made in the field of decentralized infrastructure and fast processing. India now has 544 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs), up from just 77 ten years ago.
Fast processing of applications: Average application processing time is now reduced to five-six days.
Processing efficiency in office: Internal mechanisms ensure that the applicant spends less than 45 minutes at PSKs.
Verification process: The MEA is currently working on replicating the system of best-performing states in order to make the police verification process two to three days.
Concurrently, India's diplomatic passport leverage continues to expand. The number of countries offering visa-free travel to Indian citizens has risen to 27 (up from 16 in 2019), while 47 nations now provide visa-on-arrival services (up from 38 in 2019). Additionally, 66 countries offer e-visa facilities to Indians.
To further secure its diaspora, India has signed Migration and Mobility Partnerships with 25 nations, primarily in Europe, which strengthen legal migration corridors while smoothing the repatriation process for undocumented migrants.
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