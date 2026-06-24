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MEA rollout: All new Indian Passports to be chip-based; police verification cut to 2 days

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Passport Seva Divas that a passport is an international travel document, not definitive proof of citizenship. The ministry also announced that all new passports are now chip-based e-passports, while the police verification timeline is being slashed to 2-3 days nationwide.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
MEA rollout: All new Indian Passports to be chip-based; police verification cut to 2 days
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURESource: Bureau

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