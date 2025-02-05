Patanjali Expands In YEIDA Region: Rs 1,600 Crore Investment To Boost Jobs And Economy

Patanjali Group is rapidly expanding its industrial operations in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. As part of this initiative, Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, visited Plot No. 1A, Sector 24A, YEIDA today. He discussed the upcoming Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, which aims to bring large-scale investments and create new job opportunities. The park will include a modern dairy plant and an industrial promotion hub, boosting business at both local and national levels.

Boost to Economy and Employment

Acharya Balkrishna shared that the industrial park will be developed with an investment of ₹1,600 crore. This will give a new push to the local economy. He emphasized that the project supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Invest UP’ mission. Once fully operational, the park is expected to create over 3,000 jobs, benefiting the local community.

Patanjali Group is already developing an industrial park that provides space for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through sub-leasing. The new Food and Herbal Park will further strengthen this effort. It will support the FMCG, Ayurveda, dairy, and herbal industries, promoting local industrial growth.

Meeting with YEIDA Officials

After visiting the industrial park, Acharya Balkrishna met with YEIDA CEO Arunveer Singh and senior officials. They discussed plans for industrial development in the region.

CEO Arunveer Singh expressed his commitment to supporting industrial projects, improving infrastructure, and attracting investments. He assured that all projects would be closely monitored to ensure balanced and inclusive growth. The goal is to maximize benefits for local businesses and industries.

A New Industrial Future for YEIDA

This project will strengthen YEIDA’s position as a major industrial hub in North India. It will attract new investments, support local entrepreneurs, and contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s industrial progress.

The visit highlighted a shared vision for YEIDA’s future. The goal is to develop a high-growth industrial corridor, build world-class facilities, and create new business opportunities. The region is on its way to becoming a preferred destination for manufacturing and industrial companies, paving the way for a self-reliant and prosperous future.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)