Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park In Nagpur to Become Asia’s Largest Food Processing Unit

Nagpur's MIHAN region will soon be home to Asia’s largest orange processing plant, housed within the Patanjali Mega Food & Herbal Park, announced Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. During a press conference in Nagpur, he hailed the land as one of spirituality and revolution, emphasizing that the initiative would pave the way for a new agricultural revolution benefiting farmers.

He further stated that the plant is a single-point food processing unit and the largest of its kind in Asia. Despite facing numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-awaited moment for farmers in the region has finally arrived. The plant will be officially inaugurated on Sunday, March 9, by Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing the plight of farmers in Vidarbha, Acharya Balkrishna expressed confidence that this plant would help change the region’s grim reality, which has long been associated with farmer distress and suicides. He called for collective support in transforming the agricultural landscape.

The plant boasts a processing capacity of 800 tons per day and operates on a zero-waste system. It utilizes advanced international technology to extract volatile and fragrance oils from orange peels, ensuring sustainability beyond juice production. Extensive research and effort have gone into bringing this project to fruition.

Patanjali aims to provide local employment opportunities and uplift farmers, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill Training Program to develop a skilled workforce. The facility features state-of-the-art packaging lines, advanced research labs, and cutting-edge processing systems, ensuring world-class product quality.

The plant will process a variety of raw materials, including oranges, limes, gooseberries (amla), pomegranates, guavas, grapes, bottle gourds, carrots, mango pulp, and tomato and onion pastes. While Patanjali’s products have global market potential, the primary focus remains on offering export-quality products to Indian consumers.

