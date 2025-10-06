‘Pathetic’: PM Modi On Bengal Law And Order After Attack On BJP MP

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, criticised the brutal attack on a BJP MP in West Bengal, highlighting that the incident shows the Trinamool Congress' insensitivity and "pathetic" law and order situation. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state."

"I wish the West Bengal government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he added.

BJP leader Amit Malviya, incharge of party's National Information and Technology Department, also targeted the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal for alleged lawlessness.

"TMC's Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides," Malviya said in a post on X.

"While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC's Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished," he added.

Earlier on Monday, BJP workers and supporters took out a protest rally in Kolkata to condemn the attack on party MP Khagen Murmu.

The BJP workers took out a procession from West Bengal BJP headquarters towards College Square and Central Avenue.

They also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded strong action against the ones responsible for the attack.

The rally was led by party's North Kolkata leader Tamoghna Ghosh.

The BJP also held a sit-in protest and burnt tyres to mark their protest.

They also carried a photograph of Khagen Murmu after the attack on him.

"The Trinamool Congress is behind this attack. Our (BJP) MP was seriously injured in the attack. We want strong action against the culprits. The Chief Minister must be ashamed that an elected MP is getting attacked like this," Ghosh said.

After the vehicle of BJP MP Khagen Murmu and party MLA Shankar Ghosh, reached Bamandanga, a group of people, allegedly Trinamool Congress supporters, launched an attack on them.

"They attacked our (BJP) vehicle with sticks and rods and started pelting stones at our vehicle. Murmu was hit on his head by a stone, which led to severe bleeding. Our vehicle was also heavily damaged," MLA Shankar Ghosh said.