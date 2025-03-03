‘Pathetic’: Sports Minister Mandaviya Reacts To Rohit Sharma Fitness Jibe

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has strongly criticized Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed for her comments on India captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness and leadership. Mandaviya called her remarks "deeply shameful" and "outright pathetic."

The controversy erupted after Rohit was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls in India's Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday. Shama’s social media post questioning his fitness and captaincy drew widespread backlash.

Mandaviya, taking to 'X', said, "Congress and TMC should leave sports persons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives. Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete's place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic."

He further stated that such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices of athletes representing the country.

Following the backlash, the Congress party distanced itself from Shama’s remarks and asked her to delete the post. In her now-deleted post, she had written, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!"

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad also condemned Shama’s remarks. "Rohit has maintained great dignity as a captain, led us to a T20 WC win 8 months back, and in the middle of an ICC tournament, body-shaming him is absolutely pathetic and uncalled for," Prasad said on 'X'. "Should have some respect for a person who has achieved through his skills and leadership for so many years."

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also criticized the remark. "Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the midst of such a marquee ICC tournament. It may have a demoralizing effect on an individual or the team," Saikia told PTI.

He added, "All the players are performing to their highest potential and results are visible. I hope individuals shall desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity sake at the cost of National Interest."

India has reached the semifinals of the Champions Trophy and will play Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. They secured the top spot in their group after defeating New Zealand by 44 runs on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)