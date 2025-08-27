Advertisement
PATIALA HOSPITAL INCIDENT

A Chilling Mystery: Street Dog Caught With Newborn's Severed Head At Patiala Hospital, Who Is To Blame?

A horrifying incident at a state-run hospital in Patiala has sparked a police investigation after a street dog was seen with a newborn's head.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A Chilling Mystery: Street Dog Caught With Newborn's Severed Head At Patiala Hospital, Who Is To Blame?REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A gruesome scene has prompted a complete police inquiry following the observation of a street dog carrying what is apparently an infant's chopped head on the grounds of state-run Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday evening. The horrific appearance, witnessed in the area near ward no. 4, prompted Health Minister of Punjab Dr. Balbir Singh to order a thorough probe instantly.

Hospital Denies Any Newborn Missing

After the incident, Rajindra Hospital's medical superintendent, Dr. Vishal Chopra, revealed that a preliminary investigation revealed no infants missing from the hospital. He assured that all newly born babies are present and that the three recently deceased infants' bodies were given to their families with proper certificates. "Prima facie, it seems to be a case where one has dumped the remains of an infant from outside," Dr. Chopra opined.

Police Investigation Ongoing, Forensic Examination Directed

Police were informed by the hospital administration, and the area was promptly cordoned off. Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh Cheema confirmed that doctors at the hospital recognized the remains as a newborn. A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress. CCTV recordings from the hospital are being gathered and analyzed to ascertain whether the remains had come from inside the hospital or had been brought in from outside. The head that was recovered has been sent to the forensic lab to aid the investigation.

