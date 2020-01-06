Patiala House Court dismisses petition of Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convict Pawan Gupta

New Delhi: Patiala House Court on Monday dismissed the petition moved by father of Pawan Gupta alleging that the lone eye witness in the case was a tutored witness.

It may be noted that after the apex court rejected the review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, three of the four convicts had told the Tihar Jail authorities that they still have the option of filing a curative petition before filing a mercy plea.

A curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a convict and it is generally considered in-chamber.

On December 18, the Tihar Jail authorities had issued a notice to convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to file mercy petition within seven days. The authorities had informed the four convicts that they have seven days to file the mercy petition. "If the convicts do not file mercy petition within the given time, then we will submit the report to the concerned court," a senior jail official said

Nirbhaya's mother had in December last year moved the Supreme Court to oppose a review plea by one of the four men sentenced to death in the case. The paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted from Delhi for treatment.