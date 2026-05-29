Patience, prison, and power: How DK Shivakumar waited out the storm to claim Karnataka crown

Karnataka politics: Following the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar is reportedly set to assume the office of Chief Minister. Having emerged as one of the state's most influential political figures, Shivakumar boasts a political journey spanning over four decades. His political career has been marked by organisational strength, electoral success, and significant governance initiatives.

Shivakumar’s rise from a grassroots student leader to power in Karnataka reflects a long political career shaped by organisational work, electoral battles and administrative responsibilities.

Shivakumar's early political career

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A native of Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics in the early 1980s through the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) while pursuing his degree education.

Congress leaders often recall that his early political journey was encouraged by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read: Behind hugs and breakfast meetings: Real story of how DK Shivakumar finally claimed power in Karnataka

Shivakumar's political journey

Shivakumar first contested elections in 1985 from the Sathanur constituency against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Although unsuccessful in his first electoral battle, he secured his maiden Assembly victory from Sathanur in 1989.

He has since gone on to become an eight-time MLA. Over the years, Shivakumar handled several important ministerial portfolios in Karnataka governments.

Between 1990 and 1992, he served as Minister for Prisons and Home Guards, where he introduced reforms focused on rehabilitation and skill development for prison inmates.

From 1999 to 2004, as Minister for Urban Development, he focused on strengthening urban governance and civic administration across the state.

Shivakumar's stint as Karnataka's Energy Minister

Between 2014 and 2018, he served as Karnataka’s Energy Minister. During this period, the state expanded its solar power generation capacity, crossing 6,000 MW of solar energy production.

The Pavagada Solar Park, developed during his tenure, emerged as one of the world’s largest solar parks and transformed vast stretches of barren land into renewable energy infrastructure.

His “Surya Raitha” initiative, aimed at helping farmers generate and utilise solar energy, also gained attention as a farmer-centric renewable energy programme.

2018 and 2019

Between 2018 and 2019, Shivakumar held the portfolios of Major Irrigation and Medical Education, overseeing key irrigation and healthcare initiatives during periods of drought and administrative stress.

In 2019, the leader faced one of the toughest phases of his political career when he was imprisoned amid intense political developments in Karnataka. Congress leaders later described the episode as a defining test of his loyalty to the party during a politically turbulent period.

Shivakumar as KPCC president

Since becoming KPCC President in 2020, Shivakumar has played a central role in rebuilding the Congress organisation across Karnataka through cadre mobilisation and grassroots outreach.

He is widely credited within the party for leading the Congress campaign machinery during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, which resulted in a decisive victory for the party.

Karnataka state election result 2023

Following the Congress victory in 2023, Shivakumar took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and was entrusted with key portfolios including Water Resources and Bengaluru City Development.

Within the Congress party, Shivakumar is credited with strengthening the organisation through grassroots mobilisation and delivering key by-election victories in constituencies such as Shorapur, Sandur, Shiggaon, Channapatna, Bagalkot and Davanagere South.

Congress' principal strategist

Widely regarded as the Congress party’s principal strategist and crisis manager in Karnataka, Shivakumar has often said that he gave everything possible for the party.

After spending 50 days in Tihar Jail in 2019 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges, he emerged stronger politically and consolidated his position as a powerful Congress leader. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi personally visited him in Jail, and he later received a grand welcome from party workers after his release. He was subsequently elevated to the post of Karnataka Congress president.

Shivakumar's political style

Congress leaders reportedly often describe Shivakumar’s political style as focused on organisational unity, long-term planning and electoral management.

Party insiders also credit him with prioritising party cohesion over personal ambition during several critical political moments.

According to his supporters, Shivakumar’s political legacy is being shaped by his focus on welfare schemes, renewable energy, urban modernisation, water security and grassroots political organisation.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Karnataka: Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, 4 Deputy CM's likely as DK Shivakumar set to take charge