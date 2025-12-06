Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, a Patna-born doctor-turned-politician serving in the Russian legislature has made a strong public pitch for New Delhi to acquire Moscow's most advanced air-defence system, the S-500.

Dr. Abhay Kumar Singh, a 'Deputat' (similar to an MLA) in the Kursk city legislature, and a member of Putin's ruling United Russia party, said that while India's currently deployed S-400 batteries are "a very good missile system," the S-500 represents "the latest technology" and would be a "great achievement" for India.

The S-500 Advocacy And Defence Push

Singh's comments underlined the strategic importance of acquiring the S-500, which is a system currently deployed only in Russia and which has not been supplied as yet to any other country, including China.

Technology Advantage: "Even China hasn't got this system. I think India should work to get the S-500 missile system. That will be a great achievement for India. Sukhoi-57 is also very good," Singh told India Today.

Tested Arms Preference: On broader defence cooperation, Singh underscored reliability: "The arms that have already been tested—be it planes or BrahMos; they are already tested in India. It was put to the test even in the recent Operation Sindoor. So, use the tested arms. Indian pilots are familiar with it." He also confirmed Russia's willingness to share technology.

A native of Bihar, Abhay Kumar Singh's journey to the corridors of Russian power is unique, making him the first Indian-origin official elected to public office in Russia.

Bihar Roots to Russia: Singh, originally from Patna, arrived in the Soviet Union in 1991 to study medicine. He later settled in the Kursk region, where he entered business before politics.

Political Inspiration: He joined the United Russia party, citing as inspiration President Putin, whom he credits with making Russia stronger and putting it "at par" with the US.

Desi Political Touch: Despite the formality of Russian politics, Singh holds a 'janta darbar' or people's court every month, which is very common in India.

He says, "I am from Bihar; politics is in our DNA. Tonnes of people come. I try to help everyone who comes." Singh is reportedly very engaged in regional development and infrastructure projects, as well as the advancement of immigrant communities in his constituency.

