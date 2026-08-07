/Patna bus accident triggers violence: Angry mob torches bus and 3 police vehicles near zero mile

Severe violence and arson broke out near the Zero Mile area in Bihar's capital city on Friday after a pedestrian was killed in a road accident, prompting an enraged crowd to torch three police jeeps and pelt stones at law enforcement personnel. The unrest led to heavy police deployment in the area to clear the arterial stretch and restore vehicular traffic.
According to senior police officials, the violence erupted shortly after a man was hit by a car while attempting to cross the road near the Zero Mile junction, dying on the spot.
Following the collision, an angry crowd gathered at the location, blocked the highway with the deceased's body, and resorted to stone-pelting and arson. Responding police units dispatched to control the crowd were targeted, with protesters setting three police jeeps on fire.
"A road accident occurred. Following the accident, the road was blocked using the deceased's body, and acts of violence took place during this time," said Patna City SDM Satyam Sahay. "The individuals involved in the violence are being identified. The body has now been removed from the road, and traffic flow has been restored."
ASP Raj Kishor Singh confirmed that the situation was brought under control and law enforcement personnel remain stationed in the area to maintain order.
The incident coincided with sharp political attacks from the Opposition, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president Tejashwi Yadav alleging that law and order in Bihar has "completely collapsed" under the ruling NDA administration.
Speaking at a press conference in Patna, the Leader of Opposition accused the state government of patronizing criminal elements and ignoring daily incidents of crime across the state.
"Bihar's law and order situation has completely collapsed. The state government has miserably failed in checking it. NDA leaders are patronising criminals," Yadav alleged, criticizing state authorities for maintaining a "stoic silence."
Yadav also raised the case of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav, who was allegedly abducted from the Karbigahiya/Patna Junction area on July 6 and subsequently murdered.
Demanding a government job for the victim's wife, the RJD leader handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family to support the education of the deceased's two children up to Class 12, while urging the state government to guarantee their higher education.
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