Patna Civil Court Evacuated After Fresh Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert

Patna: Panic gripped the Patna Civil Court on Thursday after the court received a bomb threat via email, prompting a swift and extensive security response.

Official sources said the threatening email was received by the court’s registrar, who immediately informed security agencies. Acting on the alert, authorities evacuated the entire court परिसर as a precaution.

The email claimed that three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) containing RDX had been planted inside the court complex. Following this, judges, lawyers, court staff, litigants, undertrial prisoners and witnesses were all asked to vacate the premises without delay.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Court proceedings were suspended and the civil court complex was completely shut, with authorities restricting entry until further notice. A senior police official confirmed the incident and said a detailed investigation has been initiated.

Reports suggest that similar threat emails were sent to at least four courts across Bihar, including civil courts in Kishanganj and Gaya, as well as the Danapur Sub-Divisional Court. All the affected court complexes were evacuated as a safety measure.

At the Patna Civil Court, teams from Pirbahore police station carried out a comprehensive search operation. Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad units were also pressed into service to thoroughly scan the premises.

Sources indicated that the threatening email may have originated from Tamil Nadu. As a result, security has been significantly tightened at all courts that received the threat.

So far, no explosive or suspicious material has been found, though search operations are still ongoing. An official order issued by the registrar clarified that the evacuation was conducted purely as a preventive step following the email warning.

Notably, the Patna Civil Court has faced similar bomb threats in the past, raising concerns over court security and the misuse of digital platforms to spread fear. Security agencies are now working to trace the source of the email while maintaining heightened vigilance across courts statewide.

(With Inputs From IANS)