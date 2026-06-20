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  • /Patna civil court stays arrest of Khan Sir in firing case, next hearing on June 25

Patna civil court stays arrest of Khan Sir in firing case, next hearing on June 25

According to reports, Patna Police submitted the case diary before the court during the proceedings. After examining the documents, the court fixed June 25 as the next date of hearing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Patna civil court stays arrest of Khan Sir in firing case, next hearing on June 25
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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