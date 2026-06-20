/Patna civil court stays arrest of Khan Sir in firing case, next hearing on June 25

A Patna court on Saturday granted interim relief to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, in connection with a firing case currently under investigation in the Bihar capital. During the hearing, the court directed that no coercive action be taken against Khan Sir until further orders, effectively protecting him from arrest for the time being.
The court extended similar relief to three members of his staff, ordering that no punitive action be initiated against them until the matter is heard again.
According to reports, Patna Police submitted the case diary before the court during the proceedings. After examining the documents, the court fixed June 25 as the next date of hearing.
Khan Sir's counsel said the court had granted protection from arrest until the next hearing and would further consider the matter after reviewing the case diary and other records placed before it.
While Khan Sir and three staff members secured interim relief, two of his security guards will remain in judicial custody. Their bail pleas are also under consideration as part of the ongoing proceedings.
Khan Sir had approached the Patna Civil Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. In his petition, he denied all allegations and maintained that he had no role in the shooting incident.
The plea stated that the accusations against him were baseless and that he had been falsely implicated.
The case has drawn considerable attention amid an ongoing dispute between Khan Sir and educator Roshan Anand.
After being released from jail, Roshan Anand alleged that attempts had been made on his life and accused Khan Sir of being part of a conspiracy against him. He also alleged Khan Sir's involvement in the murder of Prince Yadav.
Roshan Anand later sought to lodge a complaint against Khan Sir at Kadamkuan Police Station. When the case was not immediately registered, he staged a protest outside the police station.
The investigation is continuing, with the interim protection granted to Khan Sir and his staff set to remain in force until further directions from the court.
(With IANS inputs)
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