Patna: Class 10 girl jumps off moving train after entry denied to Board exam center, dies

Patna: In a tragic incident in Masaurhi, Patna, a class 10 girl student dies by suicide after being denied entry at examination centre. The incident occurred near Maharajchak village, under the jurisdiction of Masaurhi police

As per NDTV reports, Komal Kumari, a Class 10 student, had gone to stay at her relatives’ home in Maharajchak on Tuesday to appear for her examination. Her designated centre was located nearly six kilometres away. Though candidates were required to report by 9 am, Komal reached the venue around 9:15 am. By then, the gates had already been shut.

According to initial investigation, she repeatedly knocked and urged the staff to let her in, telling them the exam was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am and that she was only a few minutes late. She stressed how important the examination was for her future. However, despite her pleas, she was not allowed to enter the premises.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Deeply upset, Komal returned home. Later, she went to Nadaul railway station, boarded a train and allegedly jumped between Taregna and Masaurhi Court stations.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save her. At first, her identity could not be established. The Masaurhi police later circulated her photograph on social media, following which residents from her village identified her and informed her family.

Komal was the eldest of three siblings and is survived by two younger brothers. Her father works as a labourer outside the state.

The incident has sparked widespread anguish in the region and reignited debate over the rigid enforcement of examination reporting rules.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).