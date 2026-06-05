Patna firing row: Khan Sir named in FIR, questions mount over alleged role

A controversy surrounding Khan GS Research Centre founder Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, took centre stage after an FIR naming him in a firing case sparked a wider debate over the role and conduct of influential educators.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the case, referring to Faisal Khan as a “strongman teacher” and questioning whether a person entrusted with educating students could be linked to allegations of violence and intimidation.

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An FIR has been registered against Faisal Khan and two others in Patna in connection with a firing incident. The case includes charges under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder, along with provisions of the Arms Act. Two guards associated with Khan’s coaching institute have already been arrested in the case, while police are reportedly conducting raids to locate Khan.

The show highlighted that the FIR was not related to fee disputes or academic issues but stemmed from allegations connected to the firing incident. It also referred to statements allegedly made by the arrested guards during police questioning. According to the programme, the guards claimed they acted after receiving instructions and assurances that any resulting legal issues would be “managed”.

During the broadcast, excerpts from a video were shown in which Faisal Khan was said to have acknowledged asking his guards to fire. The programme argued that such actions were inconsistent with the responsibilities expected of a teacher and raised concerns about the message being conveyed to students.

The episode also referred to allegations made by Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, which claimed its premises were targeted and posters torn during a dispute with Khan’s coaching centre. Zee News stated that it had not independently verified these allegations. The programme further cited claims that students had gathered outside Khan Coaching after reports of police action emerged, prompting a heavy police deployment in the area.

Drawing on quotes from former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Acharya Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore, Aristotle and Mahatma Gandhi, the show contrasted the ideals of teaching with what it described as the growing influence of celebrity educators. It argued that teachers should inspire values, discipline and learning rather than become associated with confrontation and controversy.

The programme also questioned the pace of police action in the case, asking why the alleged instigator of the firing had not yet been arrested when those accused of carrying out the shooting were already in custody. It further cited reports claiming that Khan’s coaching business has expanded from Patna to Delhi and generates annual revenues exceeding ₹100 crore.

Concluding the analysis, the programme urged parents to carefully assess the educators and institutions they choose for their children, arguing that teachers should be judged by their contribution to education and values rather than popularity or social media influence.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.