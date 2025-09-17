BREAKING: Patna High Court Orders Takedown Of AI Video On PM Modi's Mother, Directs Congress To Remove From All Platforms
In a significant ruling, the Patna High Court has ordered the takedown of a controversial AI-generated video about PM Modi's mother.
Trending Photos
In a significant development, the Patna High Court has intervened in a political row over an AI-generated video concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. The court has issued a clear directive for the immediate removal of the controversial video from all digital platforms.
More details are awaited...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement