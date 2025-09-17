Advertisement
PATNA HIGH COURT

BREAKING: Patna High Court Orders Takedown Of AI Video On PM Modi's Mother, Directs Congress To Remove From All Platforms

In a significant ruling, the Patna High Court has ordered the takedown of a controversial AI-generated video about PM Modi's mother. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Patna High Court Orders Takedown of AI Video on PM Modi's Mother.

In a significant development, the Patna High Court has intervened in a political row over an AI-generated video concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. The court has issued a clear directive for the immediate removal of the controversial video from all digital platforms.

More details are awaited...

 

