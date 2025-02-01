Patna IIT, Airport, And Makhana Board: Modi Government’s BIG Push For Poll-Bound Bihar In Budget 2025

New Delhi: Eyeing to woo the voters in poll-bound Bihar, the Union government on Saturday announced major projects in Budget 2025. Key plans include a makhana board, a greenfield airport, and financial aid for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region of the state.

Bihar, set to hold Assembly elections later this year, holds major political significance with the BJP sharing power with ally JDU. The move comes after JDU's crucial support helped BJP form the government when it fell short of a majority in last year’s general election.

What’s in Budget 2025 for Bihar?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar. Hostel and infrastructure expansion at IIT Patna was also included.

The budget proposes capacity expansion at Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta.

Announcing the makhana board, Sitharaman said, "There is a special opportunity for the people of Bihar. A makhana board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana." She added that farmers will be grouped into FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) to provide support and training. These FPOs will also help them benefit from government schemes.

The finance minister highlighted the government's focus on 'Poorvodaya,' a scheme for eastern states, including Bihar. She said, "We will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar." The institute will promote food processing, increase farmers’ incomes, and create jobs.

Sitharaman also announced new airports for Bihar. "Greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state," she said. This is in addition to Patna airport’s expansion and the brownfield airport at Bihta.

The Western Koshi Canal Project will also receive financial aid. "Support will be provided for the Western Koshi Canal ERM Project, benefiting farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region," she said.

The budget also includes expansion plans for IIT Patna’s hostel and infrastructure.

In the last budget, the Centre allocated over Rs 60,000 crore for Bihar. Funds were set aside for expressways, a power plant, heritage corridors, airports, and sports infrastructure.