Patna coaching crackdown: Three including Gyan Bindu Director Roshan Anand arrested for attack on Khan Sir's institute

A significant step has been taken by the Patna Police with the arrest of key members responsible for last week's attack on Khan Sir's coaching institution. In light of the violent incidents that took place late at night on Tuesday, the police arrested three individuals who were involved in the assault.

One of the individuals who was detained was Mr Roshan Anand, who is the Director of Gyan Bindu Coaching. Roshan Anand has since been transferred to Digha Police Station to be interrogated thoroughly by a specialised police squad.

Patna, Bihar: On the attack on Khan Sir Coaching Institute, DSP Rajesh Ranjan says, "At around 10 PM, after Musallahpur Hat, some people came to Khan Global Coaching and started throwing stones at the coaching institute. The hoarding installed at the gate was also broken. Along… pic.twitter.com/lTbV4WXKZA — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2026

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Violent attack and assault against the security personnel of Khan Sir's coaching institute

Speaking about the series of events that occurred, the City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rajesh Ranjan, explained that the events took place in the early hours of Tuesday at Musallahpur. The assailants attacked the area of the street where Khan Sir’s coaching institute is located and started demolishing banners and structural boards using bricks and stones.

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The violent individuals did not stop at this point but went further and started assaulting the coaching institution's security guards. One security guard, called Chunchun, sustained severe injuries from head trauma inflicted by blunt objects.

He was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

Firearms myths debunked post-detailed CCTV analysis

Soon after the incident unfolded, it was reported that live weapons were used when the clash broke out. Initially, Khan Sir confirmed this news, stating that a shoot-out took place right outside the institution that he operates.

"Initial intelligence suggested that rounds were fired at the scene," stated DSP Rajesh Ranjan. "However, technical teams have meticulously scanned all CCTV camera footage from Khan Sir's coaching institute and surrounding commercial buildings. As of now, there is absolutely zero visual or forensic confirmation of gunfire. The footage strictly documents individuals throwing bricks, hurling stones, and tearing down corporate hoards."

Khan Sir, once made aware of the evidence collected, recanted his previous statements to journalists, admitting that he was only passing on information received from his wounded security guard, who was in a state of panic when conveying this message.

FIR filed as manhunt intensifies

A formal FIR filed in this case was based on a criminal complaint made by Kanhaiya Singh from Khan Global Studies. Four main accused persons, along with another 15 to 20 unnamed ruffians, have been included in this FIR.

Following up on this complaint, police teams carried out raids in Patna, resulting in the arrest of:

1. Roshan Anand (Director, Gyan Bindu Coaching)

2. Abhishek (Accomplice)

3. Gaurav (Accomplice)

As the Director, Roshan Anand, is being interrogated by a special investigation team at the Digha Police Station to find out the conspiracy behind the business conflict, tracking squads are sent out to arrest all other named accused persons, along with unnamed ruffians. It has been promised by the authorities that strict and lawful measures would be taken against all masterminds behind this crime.

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