Patna's coaching turf war: 'Khan Sir' booked under Arms Act after plot-twisting viral video

The battle between Patna's top coaching powerhouses is heating up, leading to more legal headaches for Faizal Khan, known to everyone as "Khan Sir," the head of Khan Global Studies. Things took a serious turn when the Patna Police opened a First Information Report (FIR) against Khan under the Arms Act, post a thorough investigation into a video that went viral, showing gunfire in public.

They expect to make an official statement soon. But here's the twist: initially, the story revolved around Roshan Anand, the head of the rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, who was nabbed for supposedly attacking Khan's place.

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A new video changes everything

Suddenly, a fresh video flooded social media, altering the plot drastically. It apparently showed one of Khan Sir's security guys shooting his firearm during the dust-up. Now, as a result, cops zeroed in on Khan Global Studies. They rounded up two security personnel and scooped up their firearms for tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). More analyses later on led the team to officially take Faizal Khan into custody at the Kadamkuan Police Station.

The root cause of the violent dispute goes back to May 27th, right after the Bihar Police recruitment exam results were announced. Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching, both vying for market dominance, declared the highest selection rates. To top it off, they held rival celebration events and slapped up competitive banner ads around Patna.

Things got nasty when staffers from Khan Global Studies stuck their posters right over those of Gyan Bindu. Tensions escalated into a full-blown clash in the early hours of June 3rd. It involved vandalism, rock throwing, and shooting.

The drama continued with Khan Global Studies briefing the press that they were attacked, which led to arrests at Gyan Bindu Coaching. Soon enough, they locked up Roshan Anand, and his supporters weren't happy about it. Hundreds of students hit the streets in protest, holding signs and calling for Anand's release.

They argued the investigation was unfair. Eventually, a clip surfaced showing shots fired by Khan Sir’s own security team, not Anand's crowd. That flipped the script for law enforcement; they needed to shift focus back to Khan Global Studies.

Next phase of police actions awaited

A commercial rivalry between two well-known educators who claim to shape the future of civil service hopefuls has escalated into a serious criminal case watched closely by the courts. Faizal Khan faces an Arms Act FIR, which came after the police already arrested Anand. Now everyone wonders if the Patna Police will take more stringent action, like possibly arresting Khan Sir. Experts say the next moves depend heavily on future ballistics reports from the FSL.

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