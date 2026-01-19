Patna NEET Aspirant Death: Police Probe On, Parents Raise Concerns Over Hostel Cooperation

Patna: Police have launched a detailed probe into the death of a NEET aspirant at a hostel in Patna. Speaking on Monday, Patna Sadar Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar said, "An investigation is underway, and whatever facts emerge during the investigation will be shared with you. We are investigating from all angles..."

Government Action and SIT Formation

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the Bihar government is committed to ensuring justice in the NEET aspirant’s death in Patna. He informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and that the case has also been transferred to the CBI for investigation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The Bihar government is taking all necessary steps, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. The CBI has also taken over the case. Whoever committed this crime will not escape punishment, and action will be taken against those involved... If there are any difficulties in the case, we will also speak to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, and every possible step will be taken. Steps will also be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Jitan Ram Manjhi told ANI reporters in Patna.

Parents’ Allegations and Hostel Concerns

Earlier, Parents who gathered outside the Patna hostel on Sunday expressed frustration, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after a NEET aspirant student died during treatment.

According to the police, the NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case.

The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Speaking to ANI, parents of the students said they were not allowed to enter the premises. Poonam Singh, the mother of a hostel resident, said that parents were being kept outside despite making repeated requests.

(From the Inputs of ANI)