Patna Ready For Secure, Grand Independence Day Celebration At Gandhi Maidan

Preparations for the celebrations of Independence Day are in full swing at Gandhi Maidan in Bihar's Patna. District Divisional Commissioner Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and Zonal IG Jitendra Rana reviewed the preparations on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the District Divisional Commissioner stated that the preparations are in their final stage and rehearsals for the parade and other events have been completed to ensure a smooth celebration.

The official added that the preparations are well-organised, with a good number of forces and magistrates being deployed.

"Preparations for Independence Day are underway at Gandhi Maidan and are in their final stage. We have reviewed these arrangements, and rehearsals for the parade and other preparations have also been completed to ensure there are no shortcomings.

The preparations are well-organised, with a good number of forces and magistrates being deployed. Surveillance through CCTV is ongoing, and measures have been taken to ensure security is foolproof..." the official said.

Zonal Inspector General (IG) Jitendra Rana also inspected the parade and other arrangements, stating that all preparations for the Independence Day celebration have been completed.

He said, "All preparations for the Independence Day celebration have been completed. Today, the commissioner, DM, SSP, and I inspected the parade... At each location, forces and magistrates will be deployed so that we can celebrate Independence Day with grandeur..."

People across the country are preparing to celebrate Independence Day, with events, flag hoisting, and cultural programs planned in cities and towns nationwide.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the tricolour at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg, participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' which is being carried out across the country ahead of Independence Day.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture.