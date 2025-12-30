Patna Weather- AQI Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert; AQI Reaches 161 Amid Winter Chill

Patna Weather Update: A renewed cold spell has once again disrupted normal life in Patna. Cold northwesterly winds sweeping in from the hills have pushed temperatures further down, making both daytime and nighttime conditions increasingly harsh. Thick morning fog has sharply reduced visibility across the city, leading to traffic slowdowns and inconvenience for daily commuters. The Meteorological Department has cautioned that minimum temperatures could fall by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, suggesting that the cold will intensify in the days ahead.

Air Quality Worsens As Pollution Adds To Winter Woes

Alongside plunging temperatures and persistent fog, Patna is also battling deteriorating air quality. The AQI stood at 161 at around 8:41 am, placing it in the unhealthy category. Officials have urged residents to take precautions and wear masks when outdoors. According to air quality benchmarks, AQI readings between 151 and 200 are considered unhealthy. During the same period, PM10 levels were recorded at 113 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM2.5 levels reached 69 micrograms per cubic meter, raising concerns over prolonged exposure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Cold Wave Alert Issued For The Next Seven Days

The Meteorological Department has forecast a prolonged spell of biting cold in Patna and nearby regions over the next week. Daytime temperatures are unlikely to rise significantly, increasing the possibility of cold-day conditions. Thick fog during early morning hours may continue to hamper road and rail movement, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Weather conditions are expected to remain similar across several districts. Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, and Arwal may witness maximum temperatures ranging between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Comparable temperature patterns are also predicted for Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, and Jehanabad. Districts such as Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Munger, and Khagaria are also expected to experience the same range of temperatures over the coming days.