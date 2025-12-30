Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001480https://zeenews.india.com/india/patna-weather-aqi-update-imd-issues-orange-alert-aqi-reaches-161-amid-winter-chill-3001480.html
NewsIndiaPatna Weather- AQI Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert; AQI Reaches 161 Amid Winter Chill
PATNA WEATHER

Patna Weather- AQI Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert; AQI Reaches 161 Amid Winter Chill

Patna Weather Update: Patna and several districts in Bihar brace for severe cold, dense fog, and col day conditions, with temperatures likely to stay low for the next seven days.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Patna Weather- AQI Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert; AQI Reaches 161 Amid Winter ChillImage Credit: ( ANI )

Patna Weather Update: A renewed cold spell has once again disrupted normal life in Patna. Cold northwesterly winds sweeping in from the hills have pushed temperatures further down, making both daytime and nighttime conditions increasingly harsh. Thick morning fog has sharply reduced visibility across the city, leading to traffic slowdowns and inconvenience for daily commuters. The Meteorological Department has cautioned that minimum temperatures could fall by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, suggesting that the cold will intensify in the days ahead.

Air Quality Worsens As Pollution Adds To Winter Woes

Alongside plunging temperatures and persistent fog, Patna is also battling deteriorating air quality. The AQI stood at 161 at around 8:41 am, placing it in the unhealthy category. Officials have urged residents to take precautions and wear masks when outdoors. According to air quality benchmarks, AQI readings between 151 and 200 are considered unhealthy. During the same period, PM10 levels were recorded at 113 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM2.5 levels reached 69 micrograms per cubic meter, raising concerns over prolonged exposure.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source


Cold Wave Alert Issued For The Next Seven Days

The Meteorological Department has forecast a prolonged spell of biting cold in Patna and nearby regions over the next week. Daytime temperatures are unlikely to rise significantly, increasing the possibility of cold-day conditions. Thick fog during early morning hours may continue to hamper road and rail movement, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Weather conditions are expected to remain similar across several districts. Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, and Arwal may witness maximum temperatures ranging between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Comparable temperature patterns are also predicted for Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, and Jehanabad. Districts such as Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Munger, and Khagaria are also expected to experience the same range of temperatures over the coming days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat