Patna Woman Cop Killed, Two Others Injured As Speeding Car Hits Them

A woman Constable was killed and two other on-duty officers were injured after being rammed by a speeding SUV in Patna during a late-night vehicle check, an official said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday during a special night vehicle checking campaign on Atal Path near the Srikrishna Puri locality in Patna.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avkash Kumar said that two individuals, including the SUV driver, have been arrested and the vehicle has been seized for further investigation, as reported by IANS.