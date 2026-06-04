Patna's coaching war gets ugly: Khan sir's victim claims unravel as his own guards arrested for firing

A bitter rivalry between two prominent coaching centres in Patna has taken a dangerous turn, with police arresting two armed guards employed by Khan Global Studies Coaching Centre on charges of opening fire during a confrontation with a competing institution.

In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the escalating feud between Faisal Khan's Khan Global Studies Coaching Center and Raushan Anand's Gyanbindu Coaching Center, a dispute that has now spilled well beyond the classroom and into outright criminality.

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The two guards, upon being taken into custody and questioned, confessed to having fired their weapons. Police subsequently arrested both men and seized their firearms. Investigators have also flagged a procedural irregularity, the licences for both weapons were issued in Nagaland, raising questions about their lawful use in Bihar.

At the centre of the controversy is a video released by Gyanbindu Coaching Center's management, which purportedly shows Faisal Khan flanked by armed guards who can be seen firing into the air. The footage, though blurry, is being treated as a significant lead by the police. Zee News has not independently verified the video, though audible gunshots can be heard in it.

The development stands in sharp contrast to Faisal Khan's earlier public statement, in which he confidently positioned himself as the aggrieved party, claiming that people from Gyanbindu Coaching Center had fired over ten rounds in his presence. No evidence has emerged to substantiate that version of events.

The management and students of Gyanbindu Coaching Center are now openly demanding Faisal Khan's arrest, staging protests and presenting what they describe as fresh evidence before the media.

Meanwhile, it is the students who are bearing the highest cost of this feud. Both coaching centres remain shut, leaving thousands of aspirants stranded at a critical juncture. The Bihar Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct several examinations in the coming weeks, including the Auditor exam on 5th July and the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination on 26th July, along with a recruitment examination for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer. For students preparing for these tests, the closure is nothing short of a crisis.

What began as a commercial rivalry has now given way to armed confrontations, arrests, and a teacher behind bars, a grim reminder that the coaching war serves no one, least of all the students caught in its crossfire.