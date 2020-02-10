Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to give Rs 10 crore for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Patna: The Mahavir Temple Trust of Patna on Monday has announced to donate Rs 10 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Former IPS Kishore Kunal has taken he first instalment amount of Rs 2 crores rupees to Ayodhya on behalf of Mahavir Mandir Trust.

Kishore said "I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total Rs 10 crore for it in instalments." Kishore has also sought time from District Magistrate Anuj Jha to hand over the first check.

Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Kishore said that the announcement for the donation of 10 crore rupees was made just after the Supreme court announced the decision in favour of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that Mahavir Trust wants that the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram temple to be made of gold and Mahavir Mandir Trust is ready to bear all the expenses.

Talking to Zee News, Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Kameshwar Chaupal, said that the Ram Temple is expected to be ready in the next two years by 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple, said Chauplal.

The apex court in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu side. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months of the verdict for the construction of the temple. The Central government has allotted 67 acres of land for the construction of the temple.