हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahavir Mandir Trust

Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust to give Rs 10 crore for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Kishore Kunal has taken he first instalment amount of Rs 2 crores rupees to  Ayodhya on behalf of Mahavir Mandir Trust.

Patna&#039;s Mahavir Mandir Trust to give Rs 10 crore for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Patna: The Mahavir Temple Trust of Patna on Monday has announced to donate Rs 10 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Former IPS Kishore Kunal has taken he first instalment amount of Rs 2 crores rupees to  Ayodhya on behalf of Mahavir Mandir Trust.

Kishore said "I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total Rs 10 crore for it in instalments." Kishore has also sought time from District Magistrate Anuj Jha to hand over the first check. 

Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Kishore said that the announcement for the donation of 10 crore rupees was made just after the Supreme court announced the decision in favour of the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that Mahavir Trust wants that the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram temple to be made of gold and Mahavir Mandir Trust is ready to bear all the expenses. 

Talking to Zee News, Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Kameshwar Chaupal,  said that the Ram Temple is expected to be ready in the next two years by 2022. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple, said Chauplal.

The apex court in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu side. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months of the verdict for the construction of the temple.  The Central government has allotted 67 acres of land for the construction of the temple.

Tags:
Mahavir Mandir TrustRam temple in Ayodhya
Next
Story

DMK terms it ‘farcical drama’ after Tamil Nadu CM declares Cauvery delta as protected agriculture zone

Must Watch

PT2M3S

Ready to take bullets in chest but will not show papers: Asaduddin Owaisi