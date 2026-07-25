/'Pause before you rush to criticise': Gitanjali Angmo defends Sonam Wangchuk after fast ends

In a video message shared on social media, he said, "After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?"