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'Pause before you rush to criticise': Gitanjali Angmo defends Sonam Wangchuk after fast ends

Wangchuk called off his fast after receiving a written assurance from the Centre that concerns over the examination system and broader reforms would be taken up.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 07:06 AM IST
'Pause before you rush to criticise': Gitanjali Angmo defends Sonam Wangchuk after fast ends
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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