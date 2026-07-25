/'Pause before you rush to criticise': Gitanjali Angmo defends Sonam Wangchuk after fast ends

Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Friday appealed to critics to show compassion and avoid rushing to judgement after he ended his 26-day hunger strike over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk called off his fast after receiving a written assurance from the Centre that concerns over the examination system and broader reforms would be taken up.
In a post on X, Angmo said those criticising Wangchuk should reflect on the sacrifice he had made before questioning his decision.
"Before you rush to criticise Sonam Wangchuk, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself. He lies in the ICU today, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort. The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations," she wrote.
"Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please... Have a heart," she added.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk also responded to criticism over his decision to end the fast, saying he should not have to prove the sincerity of his protest.
In a video message shared on social media, he said, "After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?"
Expressing disappointment at the criticism, Wangchuk said, "Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring."
He, however, said he did not blame those questioning him, suggesting many were unaware of the circumstances he and his family had faced during the protest.
"I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two," he said.
Wangchuk also urged people to carefully assess the motives of those commenting on the issue.
"So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them," he said.
Wangchuk ended his hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh after the Centre assured him that Parliament would discuss examination reforms and accountability in the country's competitive examination system.
(With ANI inputs)
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