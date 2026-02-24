BREAKING | Miracle at Andaman sea: Pawan Hans helicopter ditches near Mayabunder
A Pawan Hans helicopter flying from Port Blair made a dramatic emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder. All 5 passengers and 2 crew members are safe. Read the official DGCA update and rescue details.
A serious tragedy was avoided in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning when a Pawan Hans helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the sea. Even though the aircraft went down soon after takeoff, all seven people on board, which included five passengers and two crew members, were rescued safely.
