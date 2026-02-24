Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020322https://zeenews.india.com/india/pawan-hans-helicopter-emergency-landing-mayabunder-all-safe-2026-3020322.html
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Miracle at Andaman sea: Pawan Hans helicopter ditches near Mayabunder
PAWAN HANS CHOPPER CRASH LATEST UPDATES

BREAKING | Miracle at Andaman sea: Pawan Hans helicopter ditches near Mayabunder

A Pawan Hans helicopter flying from Port Blair made a dramatic emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder. All 5 passengers and 2 crew members are safe. Read the official DGCA update and rescue details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Miracle at Andaman sea: Pawan Hans helicopter ditches near MayabunderPawan Hans helicopter ditches near Mayabunder. (Social media/X)

A serious tragedy was avoided in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning when a Pawan Hans helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the sea. Even though the aircraft went down soon after takeoff, all seven people on board, which included five passengers and two crew members, were rescued safely.  

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies