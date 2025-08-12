Tug of war erupted after the Supreme Court's order to send all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to the shelters within 8 weeks, as Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday came in support of dogs and called this order as "inhumane treatment".

Taking a post on X, Priyanka stated that moving stray dogs shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment of them.

She further stated that dogs are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures and they do not deserve such cruelty.

"Surely there is a better way to manage the situation and a humane way can be found in which these innocent animals are looked after and kept safe as well. Dogs are the most beautiful, gentle creatures, they do not deserve this kind of cruelty," she said.

Meanwhile, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased.

"The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not “problems” to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.