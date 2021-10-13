PD Act invoked against Yemini national booked for raping two Chinese women

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate of Telangana police in Hyderabad city invoked PD (Preventive Detention) Act against a Yemini national for allegedly sexually assaulting two Chinese women.

The accused, Amjad Shawki Abdul Rakeeb Al Qadhi, resident of Taiz city of Yemen, is on a student visa to India pursuing BCA (Bachelors in Computer Applications) in Hyderabad's Nizam's college.

The victims are also on student visas pursuing post-graduation in a local college.

The accused and the victims stayed in Nacharam area. According to local police, the accused and victims were friends.

According to the complaint filed by the victims on June 25, 2021, Amjad called one of the victims to his flat and offered her some fruit juice mixed with some sedatives. When she was semi-conscious, he raped her. Amjad then threatened the victim with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

In the second case, the Rachakonda police adds, the accused sexually assaulted another Chinese girl and when she resisted, he held her by the throat and hit her head on the wall. He also caused an injury to her left shoulder.

When the two victims reported these incidents to Nacharam police station in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits, two cases of rape and molestation were registered. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

In pursuant to the remand order, he was lodged in Central Prison, Chenchalguda, in Hyderabad, on July 10, 2021.

On Tuesday (October 12), the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, invoked PD Act against the accused.

