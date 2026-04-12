PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti backs Iran–US talks, urges patience; slams Omar Abdullah over silence on key issues

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti rejecting the “Failure” narrative of Iran-USA talks said “Time will come when these negotiations bear fruit; we must pray and have patience.”

Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday on the sidelines of public rally in Pulwama said that the talks between the United States and Iran should not be viewed as a failure, describing the negotiations as a complex and long-standing process that requires time to yield results.

Mufti said “I do not consider this a failure; rather, it is a beginning. It is a highly complex issue, one that has persisted for many years and for which such a massive conflict was waged. If you imagine that a resolution will be achieved overnight, I do not subscribe to that view.”

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Praising Iran for his stand She added “I believe that Iran has once again demonstrated its courage and stood firm on its principles. The United States sought to have Iran surrender everything it had gained in this conflict, gains secured through the martyrdom of 150 of its children, the sacrifice of its leaders, and the blood of its people. How could that possibly happen?

Expressing Happiness she said “I am pleased that Iran stood its ground and that the United States was forced to return empty-handed”

At the same time Mufti said we should not loose hope and pray and keep patience till the talks bear fruits.

Mufti said “The negotiations are not yet concluded. The 15-day ceasefire that has been established will inevitably involve some back-and-forth maneuvering. Whenever negotiations commence, both sides typically adopt a hardline stance; Iran and the US have done precisely that.

Targeting Israel she said “As for the ( without naming Israel) calling him lap-kid which is illicit—it certainly does not wish for these negotiations to succeed.”

Mehbooba expressing optimism that the negotiations could eventually produce positive outcomes said “Yet, I remain hopeful that the United States, and indeed the entire world, wish the success of these talks so that the Strait of Hormuz reopen. The global economy has ground to a halt, oil prices and gas are soaring, and commerce remains paralyzed. I feel that, sooner or later, when the time is right, these negotiations will bear fruit; for that to happen, we must offer our prayers and exercise patience.”

Her remarks come amid reports of a lack of breakthrough in the latest round of discussions between Washington and Tehran.

The latest round of US–Iran talks ended without a formal agreement, with both sides maintaining differences over key issues including nuclear commitments and sanctions. However, neither side has ruled out future engagement.

PDP President talking about Jammu Kashmir launched a sharp critique of the National Conference (NC) and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah focusing on their governance record and perceived lack of response to recent crises.

Mufti said “Omar Abdullah always remained silent on the issues of common people of Jammu and Kashmir. She alleged that rather than addressing public grievances, the Chief Minister remained obsessed with and busy criticizing her party, the PDP.

Mufti said “ People had given him ( Omar Abdullah) huge mandate to stand not only for JK people but for Muslims of country criticizing him and alleging he remains silent Mufti said it’s very disheartening he always remained silent be it the local national or international issue, she said the delay in condemning the US-Israel strikes on Iran and killing of Iran supreme leader Syed Ali Khamenei is disheartening”.

She pointed out that as the only Muslim Chief Minister of India's only Muslim-majority state, he took nearly a month to speak out on any issue.