PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging international criminal' Netanyahu

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an "international criminal" while criticizing PM Narendra Modi for embracing him.

“It's a betrayal of Gandhi's India, hugging a criminal is agonist the India’s traditional foreign policy principles and moral legacy”, said Mehbooba Mufti.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti heavily criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel and hugging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, in south Kashmir, Mufti described the engagement as going against India’s traditional foreign policy principles and moral legacy.

She referred to Netanyahu as an “international criminal,” citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) indictment against him and noting that he avoids many countries due to fear of arrest.

She emphasized that PM Modi, as the representative of 1.4 billion Indians, should not have “hugged a criminal” or met him in this manner, calling it “not a good sign for our nation, the nation of Gandhi.”

PM went and hugged a criminal. He (Netanyahu) has been shunned by the world, banned from entering many countries," Mufti said while talking to reporters.

Her remarks came amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, which she linked to civilian deaths and held Netanyahu accountable.

This criticism aligns with Mufti’s broader opposition to close India-Israel ties under the current government, especially in the context of international scrutiny over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Modi’s visit to Israel focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense, technology, AI, cybersecurity, and economic sectors, with multiple agreements signed and Modi addressing the Knesset.

The PDP chief, a vocal critic of the BJP-led government's policies in Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, has frequently alleged the center government for implementing Israel's policy in Kashmir.

