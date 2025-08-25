PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest In Srinagar Demanding Bail For Kashmiri Prisoners

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, focusing on the prolonged detention of Kashmiri prisoners held under stringent laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA), staged a protest at the Srinagar PDP office today. The protest, held at Sher-i-Kashmir Park, was intercepted by police, leading to a reported scuffle between Mufti, PDP workers, and law enforcement. Mufti accused the authorities of suppressing their democratic right to protest, stating,

“They treated us like an enemy,” and criticized the approach of the police to a peaceful demonstration.

Mufti specifically demanded the release or transfer of Kashmiri prisoners, including senior leaders like Shabir Shah and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, who are in different jails across India. She said that on humanitarian grounds, they should be transferred to local jails, noting that many detainees suffer from chronic illnesses and their families face financial hardship.

She urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to lead an all-party delegation to assess the situation of these prisoners or, at minimum, meet the Union Home Minister to request their transfer to local jails.

Mehbooba said, “These prisoners, many of whom are undertrials or suffer from chronic illnesses, are being held across India, far from their families. They should be released or, at least, they should be transferred to jails in Jammu and Kashmir so that their families have access and fair trials.” Mufti added, “Even hardcore criminals in other parts of the country get bail or parole, but our people, including those not yet convicted, are languishing in jails.”

Mufti urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take proactive steps, specifically calling for him to lead an all-party delegation to address the issue of Kashmiri prisoners. Mufti said, “Omar should meet the Union Home Minister or visit jails to assess the detainees", conditions, saying, ‘If he can’t secure their release, at least ensure they are brought back to Jammu and Kashmir'.

These actions align with Mufti’s broader political stance. She has always advocated for dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue, the revocation of laws like UAPA and PSA, and the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, which was revoked in 2019.