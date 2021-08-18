PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother appears before ED in money laundering case

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (August 18) in a money laundering case.

The mother of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Gulshan Nazir, was questioned at the ED office at Rajbagh three and half hours in a money laundering case.

Gulshan Nazir along with her daughter Mehbooba Mufti arrived at the ED office in Rajbagh, Srinagar this morning.

Mehbooba alleged that the government of India is using agencies for their own purpose.

Mehbooba Mufti said, “It's become a ritual, you saw it yourself that journalists were beaten yesterday. Anyone who speaks the truth is being harassed and punished for it. Agencies like ED, NIA were meant to do serious work but unfortunately, these agencies are being used against politicians, activists, media persons, students. Whoever speaks the truth or speaks against BJP. I refused to meet delimitation commons and I was sent a notice the next day, I took a peaceful protest on August 5 and a summon was sent to me. Our countries' institutions are Talibanised like media also.”

The ED had issued a summon to her, asking her to appear before the ED's Srinagar office on August 18. This was the third summon by ED to her. She didn’t attend the first two times.

Live TV