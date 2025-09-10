PDP Chief Mufti Appeals To LG Sinha For Release Of Hazratbal Detainees And Doda MLA

Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday drew parallels between the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what happened in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and now in Nepal, emphasising the consequences of suppressing public voices.

Mufti criticised the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), stating it was unwarranted for an elected representative, even if he used offensive language against government officials.

“I think it’s to divert the Hazartbal incident. It happened, and around 50 people are under investigation. I think this was done to divert attention.”

“Perhaps Doda MLA used some abusive language, but slapping a PSA on an MLA reveals where the law stands. Wherever people's voices are muffled, we see what happens. We witnessed it in Sri Lanka and then in Bangladesh, and now in Nepal. If you choke people, as is happening in J&K, I can only tell LG Manoj Sinha to immediately release Mehraj Malik and withdraw cases in the Hazratbal incident as well. An MLA is being made a scapegoat,” Mufti added.

MLA Malik was detained for allegedly disturbing public order after a dispute with the Doda Deputy Commissioner concerning pending dues to a local. Malik's arrest marks the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been booked under the PSA. His detention has led to massive protests in Doda and other areas.

What Happened At Hazratbal Dargah?

The Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar is one of Kashmir’s most revered shrines, and it became the epicenter of unrest during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations earlier.

The protests were centered around a newly installed marble plaque at the shrine that was unveiled on September 3, as part of a renovation and beautification project carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board.