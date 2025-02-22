PDP Kick Starts Campaign To Ban Alcohol In Jammu And Kashmir, Iltija Mufti Slams NC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has kickstarted a statewide signature campaign demanding a complete ban on alcohol sales in the Union Territory. The campaign was launched by Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, from the party headquarters in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The initiative comes after Kupwara PDP MLA Fayaz Ahmed Mir submitted a private member bill in the assembly seeking a ban on alcohol. Iltija Mufti urged the public to support the bill by actively participating in the signature campaign. “Alcohol and drugs are ruining lives and families in Jammu and Kashmir. We must come together to end this before it is too late,” she said.

Iltija Mufti questioned why alcohol cannot be banned in Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region, when states like Gujarat, Bihar, and Nagaland have already implemented such bans. “If alcohol can be banned in the Prime Minister’s home state of Gujarat, why not here?” she asked.

She also criticized the National Conference (NC), the party currently in power, for its silence on the issue. “Yesterday, traders put up a board demanding an alcohol ban, but the administration removed it. The National Conference, which is in the government, did not even issue a statement. They are only greedy for power,” she alleged.

Iltija called on the police to extend their support to the campaign, praising their efforts in curbing drug abuse. “The police have done a good job in ending drugs. We want them to do the same for alcohol sales as well,” she said.

The PDP plans to take the signature campaign to every part of Jammu and Kashmir to garner widespread public support. “We will go to every area of Jammu and Kashmir and urge people to raise their voices against this menace,” Iltija stated.

The campaign has already gained traction, with other political parties and leaders joining the cause. National Conference’s Lal Chowk MLA Ahsan Pardesi and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA Sheikh Khurshid have also submitted bills in the assembly demanding an alcohol ban. The state Congress, CPI(M), and People’s Conference (PC) have extended their support to the initiative.

The Traders Association of Lal Chowk in Srinagar has also raised its voice against alcohol consumption. On Monday, they installed a board near Lal Chowk Ghanta Ghar, urging tourists and locals to refrain from consuming alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes in the area. The board emphasized respecting local culture and traditions.

The demand for an alcohol ban comes amid rising concerns over drug and alcohol addiction in Jammu and Kashmir. According to recent statistics, 15.5% of men and women aged 15-50 in the region are addicts, with 0.5% of women consuming alcohol and other drugs.