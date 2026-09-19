/PDP protests in Srinagar, demands release of J&K reservation report

"Three months after the NC government came to power, we had participated in a protest outside Omar Sahib's residence. To halt that protest, Omar Sahib had assured 'open merit' students that he would bring the committee's report to light and resolve their issues within six months. Two years have passed since then. We have not seen that report to this day. Furthermore, the jobs being advertised and the recruitment processes currently underway where candidates are being selected and employed do not include anyone from this category at all," Mufti said.