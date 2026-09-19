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PDP protests in Srinagar, demands release of J&K reservation report

PDP workers held the protest at the party headquarters in Srinagar under the leadership of party leader Iltija Mufti. They demanded the immediate release of the report and called for its recommendations to be placed before the public for discussion.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 07:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
PDP protests in Srinagar, demands release of J&K reservation report

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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