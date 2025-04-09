PDP To Approach Supreme Court, Backs All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s Stand On Waqf Law

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has announced that her party will approach the Supreme Court and fully support the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s stance on the controversial Waqf Bill. Speaking to the media, the former Chief Minister said the commotion in the Assembly revealed that the National Conference (NC) and the BJP are on the same page regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill. She also criticized the Chief Minister for the “red carpet” welcome extended to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The PDP chief accused the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister of endorsing a “divisive agenda” by warmly welcoming Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to the region, just days after the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament. Launching a scathing attack, Mehbooba alleged that the Chief Minister’s conduct not only reflected political insensitivity but also sent a chilling message to India’s Muslim population.

“After bulldozing the Waqf Amendment Bill through Parliament, Minister Kiren Rijiju strategically chose to visit Kashmir. He was given a red-carpet welcome by the Chief Minister of India’s only Muslim-majority state—a move clearly designed to send a message to the 24 crore Muslims across India that their views hold little value, and that the CM of a Muslim-majority state are aligned with the BJP,” she said.

The former Chief Minister further alleged that the disruption in the Assembly was a deliberate attempt to sabotage the discussion of other important bills that had been tabled during the session. “The Chief Minister’s actions have only deepened the disconnect between the government and the people he claims to represent. Rather than standing with them, he chose optics and political convenience,” she said.

Mehbooba also accused the National Conference of betraying the country’s Muslim community. “By hosting Kiren Rijiju at the Tulip Garden, they’ve signalled that the J&K government stands with the BJP on the Waqf Bill and not against it. It is unfortunate that the ruling benches sabotaged the discussion in the Assembly,” she added.

She further said that the PDP is currently consulting with legal experts and will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf amendments.

“We fully support the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s stand on the Waqf Bill. We may not be allowed to protest here, but we stand with them completely,” Mehbooba said.