For decades, international diplomacy has treated the Kashmir territorial dispute as the core driver of conflict between India and Pakistan. However, prominent American South Asia scholar Dr. C. Christine Fair argued that this conventional framework fundamentally misdiagnoses Islamabad's strategic calculus. According to Fair, Kashmir is merely a symptom and a tool, rather than the root cause. The overarching driver of Pakistan’s state and military apparatus is an ideological opposition to India—specifically, an institutional obsession with preventing India's rise as a dominant regional and global power.
Mainstream foreign policy discussions often assume that resolving the status of Kashmir would unlock permanent peace in South Asia. Fair rejects this premise outright, asserting that even if the Kashmir dispute were completely settled tomorrow, Pakistan would not stop its confrontation with India.
* An Enduring Rivalry: The conflict is rooted in a civilizational and ideological opposition born out of Partition.
* The 1971 Psychodrama: Even after losing the 1971 war and seeing the country split in half, the Pakistani military establishment cultivated a narrative that it was not fundamentally defeated. Instead, it views itself as the sole regional power capable of checking India.
Notably, even after last year's Operation Sindoor when Indian forces brought Pakistan on its knees, the Pakistani army claimed victory. Despite losing 11 airbases and several radars, the Pakistani Army claimed victory.
Fair emphasises that Islamabad’s primary foreign policy objective is to actively retard and turn back India’s structural growth. Because conventional economic or military parity is unattainable given India’s trajectory, the Pakistani military relies heavily on asymmetric warfare.
* Terrorism as an Instrument: Terrorism is utilised as a primary instrument of statecraft to bleed India, destabilise its security environment, and project an illusion of parity.
* Geopolitical Alignment: This singular focus on countering New Delhi explains why Pakistan has leaned heavily into partnerships with major external players, notably aligning its strategic latitude with China and leveraging relations with Western powers to ensure its institutional survival.
Fair's analysis challenges international mediators who continuously pressure India into perpetual dialogue, assuming that minor concessions or diplomatic summits will alter Islamabad's behaviour. Because the Pakistan army views acquiescence or peace as an existential defeat, traditional diplomatic off-ramps fail to address the core pathology.
India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part and only issue between New Delhi and Islamabad is handover of the Pakistan occupied Kashmir to India.
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