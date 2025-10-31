‘Peace, Progress, Prosperity, And People First’: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha elaborated on each component of his vision for Jammu and Kashmir, framing it as a holistic strategy for the Union Territory’s overall development.

He said, “Peace is the foundation for all other progress. The administration has focused on establishing lasting peace by adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and its ecosystem. This involves dismantling terror networks, maintaining law and order, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens to create a conducive environment for investment and daily life.” Sinha added that security forces have “wiped out a significant number of terrorists and terror leadership in the region.”

Highlighting the second pillar of his vision, Sinha said, “There is rapid and all-round development underway. The focus is on infrastructure development, improving connectivity, and ensuring efficient public service delivery. Major projects in highways, tunnels, and urban infrastructure fall under this pillar.”

On economic growth, Sinha emphasized that it aims to ensure shared prosperity and economic well-being for all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. “Our initiatives focus on generating employment, attracting investment, and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth reach every section of society, thereby eliminating poverty and fostering self-reliance,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored the importance of transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance, saying the administration’s approach keeps “people first.” He said, “We are committed to addressing public grievances efficiently, empowering grassroots democracy through Panchayati Raj Institutions, and ensuring social justice and equality for all residents, particularly marginalized communities.” He added that various welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers are part of this approach.

Sinha further highlighted the implementation of e-governance systems, the ‘MyGov’ platform for citizen engagement, and grievance redressal mechanisms such as the ‘LG’s Mulaqat’ program as central elements of the ‘People First’ model.

Praising the role of security forces since 2019, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Improved security indicators, including fewer stone-pelting incidents and reduced terror recruitment, are clear evidence of progress in establishing peace.”

He stressed that the administration emphasizes these four pillars as crucial for aligning Jammu and Kashmir’s aspirations with those of the rest of the nation.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha described the “4 Ps” includes Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First as the essential mantra for Jammu and Kashmir’s transformative journey, enabling the Union Territory to regain its identity as a “Paradise” and emerge as a hub of innovation, learning, and inclusive growth.

The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the Foundation Day of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, where he also flagged off the Run for Unity to commemorate the birth anniversary of the unifier of India and the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.