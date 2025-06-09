Peepal Plant Sprouting From Your Roof Or Balcony Wall? Here’s a Natural Trick That Works Without Harmful Chemicals

Spotting a Peepal (sacred fig) sapling growing out of your roof, balcony wall or even a crack in the foundation can be a moment of stress for any homeowner. While the tree holds immense religious significance in Indian culture, its roots can silently damage your home’s structure if not handled in time. But before you rush to call in professional help or resort to harsh chemicals, there is a simple and safe solution already sitting in your kitchen – plain white salt.

The Peepal tree is revered in Indian mythology. Beliefs say that Lord Vishnu resides in its roots, Lord Keshav in the trunk, Lord Narayan in the branches, Lord Hari in the leaves and the fruits are said to embody all deities. While it is sacred in temples and courtyards, if the tree finds its way into your roof or wall, it is more a structural hazard than a blessing.

Even a tiny sapling can grow into a menace. Its roots are incredibly aggressive and persistent. They penetrate cement, bricks and mortar, eventually widening cracks and weakening entire walls or foundations. If ignored, this growth can lead to costly repairs or even long-term structural damage.

Why You Need to Act Fast

The problem with Peepal roots is their stealth. While the plant may look harmless and small, its roots are busy expanding underneath. Over time, they stretch deeper into cracks, searching for water and nutrients. This makes early intervention essential.

And this is where your kitchen staple, salt, comes to the rescue. The white powder we are talking about is not a chemical, it is plain old salt. Regular table salt or rock salt (sendha namak) works wonders in drying out roots without harming the surrounding structure or involving toxic substances.

Here’s how you do it:

1. Take a cup of salt (table salt or rock salt), one liter of hot water, a small bowl, a garden trowel or knife and a brush or spray bottle.

2. Mix one cup of salt in one liter of hot water. Stir well to create a thick saline solution. The thicker the mix, the more potent it will be.

3. Clear the area around the plant. Remove loose dust, soil and debris. If the sapling has grown tall, cut off as much of the top as you can. Use a knife or small garden tool to expose the roots or widen any visible cracks.

4. Use a brush or pour the salt mixture directly into the cracks and over the roots. Make sure the salt comes in direct contact with the roots. If you prefer, you can also sprinkle dry salt generously and then spray it with water.

5. Since this is a natural method, it will not kill the plant instantly, especially if the roots are deep and established. Repeat the process every two-three days.

6. Gradually, you will see the leaves turn yellow, wilt and fall off. Once the plant is completely dried up, you can pull it out and clean the area.

This method is effective, chemical-free and affordable – making it a smart solution for urban households looking to deal with unwanted Peepal growth in a respectful and practical way.