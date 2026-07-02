/Pegasus fear returns: How Israel’s NSO group exploited WhatsApp and how can you protect your smartphone

Facebook and WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has recently uncovered and disrupted a sophisticated phishing campaign that utilised a ‘one-click’ exploit against the targeted users. Allegedly developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, the vulnerability was designed to target WhatsApp users. The attackers utilized specially crafted phishing links within WhatsApp chats to lure victims toward malicious websites designed to install the notorious Pegasus spyware. Once compromised, Pegasus grants operators near-total control over a device, enabling them to intercept encrypted communications, access photos, record calls, activate hardware like microphones and cameras, and monitor real-time location.
Meta has since petitioned a US court to hold the NSO Group in contempt, citing a violation of a previous injunction that prohibited the firm from targeting WhatsApp users.
As threats like NSO Group’s Pegasus become more elusive, cybersecurity experts emphasise the need for proactive user behaviour. Adv. (Dr.) Chintan Pathak, a tech lawyer and consultant in cybersecurity and data protection, warns that while modern operating systems offer built-in protections, user error remains a significant vulnerability.
“Now, whenever you open a suspicious link, the Android’s latest version gives a pop-up alert. However, people often ignore this,” Pathak noted. He suggests utilising dedicated security tools to bridge the gap: “Let’s say that you ignored or did not get the alert message; then the government has launched an application named M-Kavach 2 by C-DAC. What Kavach-2 does is that, be it for Android or iPhone, it immediately flags the risk in case of suspicious links,” he added.
Beyond phishing links, users should remain vigilant for hardware and performance anomalies that suggest a compromise. Pathak advises that if a smartphone experiences unusual heating after minimal use or rapid battery depletion, it may indicate that malicious software is operating in the background, spying on the user or exfiltrating data.
To maintain a secure device, Pathak and security experts offer the following recommendations:
* Verify URLs: Users should scrutinize links for irregular formatting; copying a suspicious URL and pasting it into diagnostic platforms like VirusTotal can help detect malicious intent.
* Update Regularly: Keeping the operating system and browser security patches current is essential for the timely detection of malicious links.
* Persistent Threats: In severe cases where a device is compromised at the root level, Pathak notes that traditional factory resets may be insufficient: “Sometimes even formatting or factory resetting of the smartphone fails to get rid of phishing apps if it gets into the root of the system. Then, the remedies lie in rooting the phone,” he explained.
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