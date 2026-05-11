'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM Modi in remarks against destination weddings abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, while addressing an event in Gujarat, spoke against destination weddings abroad and said that, according to him, there could be no place in the world more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India. "The moment holidays begin, children are handed tickets to go abroad," he said, adding, "The trend nowadays is to travel overseas, often for destination weddings."

"There are many people here who do not send me invitations anymore. They used to send them in the past because they would hold their weddings abroad," he said, pointing towards the large number of leaders present on stage at the inauguration of a hostel built by the Patidar/Patel community, adding, "But now they are stopping that practice."

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#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The moment the holidays begin, children are handed tickets to go abroad. The trend nowadays is to travel overseas—often for destination weddings. There are many people here who do not send me invitations anymore; they used to… pic.twitter.com/Ga6oNtDdg7 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

“This trend of destination weddings abroad has been growing rapidly; however, consider the fact that this entails a significant expenditure of foreign currency. Ask yourselves: are there no places within India where we can spend our vacations, where we can teach our children about our history, where we can take pride in our own local sites?” he said.

He further added, “It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India. Even when it comes to weddings, I do not believe there could be any place more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions urged wealthy Indians to avoid holding weddings overseas.

During an episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in 2023, Modi voiced concern over the growing trend of Indian families choosing destinations such as Dubai, Thailand, and Italy for wedding celebrations. He argued that hosting such events within India would help retain spending and support the domestic economy.

A year later, in November 2024, he reinforced the message by launching the ‘Wed in India’ initiative, aimed at promoting the country as a premier global wedding destination.