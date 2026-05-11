Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046598https://zeenews.india.com/india/people-do-not-send-me-invitations-anymore-pm-modi-criticises-destination-weddings-abroad-3046598.html
NewsIndia'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM Modi in remarks against destination weddings abroad
PM MODI

'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM Modi in remarks against destination weddings abroad

'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM Modi criticises destination weddings abroad

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'People do not send me invitations anymore': PM Modi in remarks against destination weddings abroadPhoto Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, while addressing an event in Gujarat, spoke against destination weddings abroad and said that, according to him, there could be no place in the world more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India. "The moment holidays begin, children are handed tickets to go abroad," he said, adding, "The trend nowadays is to travel overseas, often for destination weddings."

"There are many people here who do not send me invitations anymore. They used to send them in the past because they would hold their weddings abroad," he said, pointing towards the large number of leaders present on stage at the inauguration of a hostel built by the Patidar/Patel community, adding, "But now they are stopping that practice."

Watch Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This trend of destination weddings abroad has been growing rapidly; however, consider the fact that this entails a significant expenditure of foreign currency. Ask yourselves: are there no places within India where we can spend our vacations, where we can teach our children about our history, where we can take pride in our own local sites?” he said.

He further added, “It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India. Even when it comes to weddings, I do not believe there could be any place more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions urged wealthy Indians to avoid holding weddings overseas.

During an episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in 2023, Modi voiced concern over the growing trend of Indian families choosing destinations such as Dubai, Thailand, and Italy for wedding celebrations. He argued that hosting such events within India would help retain spending and support the domestic economy.

A year later, in November 2024, he reinforced the message by launching the ‘Wed in India’ initiative, aimed at promoting the country as a premier global wedding destination.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India-US Bilateral ties
US committed to enhancing trade, investment ties with India: Sergio Gor
Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification out
Rajanath Singh
'Stay calm and avoid panic': Rajnath Singh reviews energy supply chains
Men suits
SHEIN Philippines Men’s Suit Sets Collection For Formal And Smart Looks
The Princess Diaries 3
'The Princess Diaries 3' moving ahead, director promises Queen Mia comeback
Iranian president
'Ready for negotiations with dignity': Iran's President amid regional tensions
Auto news
2026 Skoda Kodiaq launched with new features; prices slashed by Rs 3 lakh
RRB ALP 2026
RRB ALP recruitment 2026 notification released for 11,127 posts
Somnath Temple
Why Somnath Temple is one of India’s most powerful Shiva shrines
fintech
Obhan Mason appointed legal counsel for Pine Labs’ acquisition of Shopflo