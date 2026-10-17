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  • /‘People fainted, carried away on bikes’: Eyewitnesses recount Kolkata Puja pandal chaos

‘People fainted, carried away on bikes’: Eyewitnesses recount Kolkata Puja pandal chaos

The incident occurred at around 7.40 pm at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja pandal, which falls under the Girish Park Police Station area. Police said the situation arose due to a heavy crowd of pandal visitors amid rainfall. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
‘People fainted, carried away on bikes’: Eyewitnesses recount Kolkata Puja pandal chaos
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from TMC leader Kunal Ghosh X

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