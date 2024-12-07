‘People Gave One Responsibility…And BJP Failed’: Arvind Kejriwal On Twin Delhi Murders

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns over the law-and-order situation in the capital city on Saturday calling it a ‘failure’ of BJP-led central government. The AAP convener further said that people entrusted the Home Minister with one responsibility, in that too they have ‘failed miserably.’

Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks followed two separate murders in the city on Saturday. While Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry, the city’s administration is led by Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government. “The responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi is directly of the Home Minister, that is Amit Shah but he does not care. Where is Amit Shah?" AAP chief said in an ANI interview.

"We fixed the schools, hospitals, electricity. People gave one responsibility to BJP's central government which was law and order and to give security to the people, that responsibility is of the central government and the Home Minister...and in that too they have failed miserably. Today they have made Delhi's condition worse. They only do dirty politics...This will not provide security to the people of Delhi. I appeal to them with folded hands to take some concrete steps," he added.

Reacting to the murder of a trader in Delhi’s Shahdara by bike-borne assailants, Kejriwal asked, “How did the criminals get so much courage that they are openly firing on the streets of Delhi? In the last 1.5 months, several gang wars and shootouts have taken place in Delhi...Traders in Delhi are openly getting ransom calls to give crores of rupees otherwise they would kill their children.”

"This morning, a utensil trader went for a morning walk in Vishwas Nagar, two motorcycle riders fired eight rounds at him on a busy road and he died on the spot,” the AAP leader added.

For the unversed, a 52-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants during his morning walk in Farsh Bazar earlier today. In another incident, a man, his wife, and their daughter were stabbed to death at their home in Neb Sarai on Wednesday. Police say the murders were committed by the couple’s son, who claimed he was out on a morning walk at the time.

(Based on ANI inputs)